'Credit goes to Kalam for making India a missile power: Brahmos DG Dr. Mishra'

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 29 (PTI) The credit to make India a missile power nation goes to former president A P J Abdul Kalam, Director General of the Defense Research and Developmental Organisation (DRDO) Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra said Saturday.Mishra was here to to attend the convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology. In all, 763 students were awarded degrees and 150 Gold medals in different disciplines.Addressing the students, he said that the new graduates should take lead from the works done by Dr Kalam.He said there is a need for the youth to develop thoughts and do research work to take a lead in the institutions where they work."I have learnt everything under the guidance of Dr Kalam as when I joined the DRDO, I was told by him to work for the missile technology," He added.