Credit goes to residents: Mathura mayor on Swachh award

Mathura (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A day after Mathura won an award in a cleanliness survey, Mayor Mukesh Arya on Thursday credited the residents of the city for the accolade and promised to work hard to improve the rankings. The work was difficult owing to the influx of pilgrims. However, the joint effort of the civic body and residents have paid positive dividends, Arya said. The residents not only cooperated but also motivated several million pilgrims visiting the city annually to follow the rules, the mayor said. The 2019 Swachh Survekshan awards were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Wednesday. Mathura-Vrindaban has been awarded the 'Fastest Moving City' in the medium city category of 3-10 lakh. The Mathura Vrindaban Nagar Nigam took a jump of 289 places from 422 in 2018 to 133. PTI CORRHMB