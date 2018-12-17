Crescent Institute of Science & Technology Conducts 8th Graduation Ceremony

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)The 8th Annual convocation of B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology was held in Vandalur campus recently (16th Dec. 2018). Dr. Virander Singh Chauhan, Executive Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) delivered the Convocation address and distributed degree certificates to the students. As many as 1,291 came through with flying colors - 25 Ph.D. and 2 M.Tech Degrees, 984 UG Degrees and 263 PG degrees and 17 PGDM graduations. Mr. BSA Arif Buhary Rahman, Chancellor; Mr. Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari, Pro-chancellor; Tan Sri Dato Sri Prof. IR. Dr. Sahol Hamid Bin Abu Bakar, Vice Chancellor and Dr. A. Azad, Registrar, of the institution were present with the other dignitaries. Students across various disciplines including Civil, Automobile, B.Arch, B.A. Islamic Studies, Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical, Polymer, EEE, ECE bagged gold medals (16 each by UG and PG disciplines). In 2018, companies including Capgemini, L&T Infotech, DHL, IBM, Renault Nissan, Ernst & Young, National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI), Value Labs, Sony, IDBI Federal, Adobe Systems, BNP Paribas have offered appointments to most of the degree holders. It is to be noted that the Institution on an average has secured a placement record of 72% during the last 5 years with a maximum package of 22 LPA. As stated by the Honorable Chief Guest Dr. Virander Singh Chauhan, Executive Chairman, NAAC, From only 20 universities and about 200 colleges in 1948, there are now about 900 universities and 40, 000 colleges, with more than 3.5 crores students enrolled for receiving higher education. But still, the Graduate Enrolment (GER) in India is still in low twenties and considering that you are among the few who are fortunate to receive high quality education at this institute, because of this privilege you have more responsibilities in serving the society well." He further emphasized to the students, There is nothing that you cannot achieve once you put your mind to it. So, you go ahead, embrace the world - it is yours for taking but take it well and gently. You are the future of this great country." The Chancellor Mr. BSA Arif Buhary Rahman observed that, Placements for our students by reputed institutions of various sectors stand evidence to the industry-ready quality education we offer and across various streams of academic learning. We are offering a wide choice of UG & PG courses and new programmes to cater to the growing demand with right knowledge force across existing and evolving sectors. We welcome students from all countries and our educational programmes are designed to equip the learners with knowledge that helps them to achieve what they want to be and go where they want to go in the ladder of success, he added. Honorable Vice-chancellor Tan Sri Dato Sri Prof. Ir. Dr. Sahol Hamid Bin Abu Bakar said, Apart from providing quality teaching-learning to our students, our institution also gives equal importance to research and extension activities. We are nearing the target of achieving 100% faculty with doctorates which benefits our students to face huge era of technological revolution, characterized with world-changing potential. He also insisted students, To give back to the society, to the nation and to the world whatever you have learnt in manifold that you would be remembered by the posterity. About B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & TechnologyB.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & technology is a renowned Quality Leadership Institution located at the greenest spot of Chennai near Tambaram. With 50 UG and PG NBA-accredited programmes, grouped under 12 unique Schools and Ph.D. (in all the departments), this 34-year-old institution is a rising stalwart in higher education with grade A accreditation by NAAC in the very first cycle, and placed among Top-100 Engineering colleges in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2018.Crescent is the fourth in India, to receive an Overall 4 QS Star Rating and 5 QS Star Rating for 4 parameters viz., Teaching; Employability; Facilities and Inclusiveness. The quality management system of the institution conforms to the ISO standards and is certified by the Det Norske Veritas, Netherland. In its recent accomplishments, QS I-Gauge awarded Crescent with the Diamond rating in recognition of the universitys excellence in several parameters including teaching quality and employability of its students. For more details, please visit www.crescent.education. Image: Mr. Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari, Pro-chancellor, Crescent Institute of Science & Technology handing over the degree certificate to student during the 8th Annual convocation of B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology on 16th Dec. 2018 (L-R) Mr. BSA Arif Buhary Rahman, Chancellor, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology Dr. Virander Singh Chauhan, Executive Chairman, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Mr. Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari, Pro-chancellor, B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology Student with Degree Certificate Tan Sri Dato Sri Prof. IR. Dr. Sahol Hamid Bin Abu Bakar, Vice Chancellor, B.S. 