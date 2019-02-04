Crestron to Showcase Expanded DigitalMedia� Product Line at ISE 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New DM NVX encoder and decoder with POE+ support, and DM NVX encoder/decoders with Dante audio networking provide additional system design flexibility and functionality Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: DigitalMedia Crestron, the global leader in advanced smart home technology, will debut its newest additions to the DigitalMedia product family at ISE 2019, 5 8 February, in Hall-2, Stand C20. The new products include a DM NVX encoder and decoder with POE+ support, and DM NVX encoders/decoders with Dante audio networking. DigitalMedia is the most complete and advanced platform for managing and distributing digital AV and control signals in the worlds most prestigious homes. New DM NVX encoder and decoder with POE+ support The DM-NVX-E30(C) and DM-NVX-D30(C) are encode or decode-only units that support HDMI connectivity and analog audio. Compatible with all other DM NVX products, they deliver additional flexibility for basic endpoints when only video and audio are needed. The DM-NVX-E30(C)deliver: flawless video with exclusive new Pixel Perfect Processing; support for the highest quality formats (4K60, 4:4:4, HDR); PoE+ support; a fan that can be switched off when not in use (ideal for bedrooms); and use of standard switches and CAT5e cabling. New DM NVX encoders/decoders with Dante audio networking With the new DM-NVX-352(C), the DM NVX product line now bridges the digital audio and video worlds. The DM-NVX-352(C) offer the same feature set as the popular DM-NVX-350(C), while eliminating the need for complex third-party analog audio devices that receive or transmit AES-67 or Dante audio. The DM-NVX-352(C) connect to analog audio input/output ports on DigitalMedia devices. New DM 4KZ scaler Now supporting 4KZ (4K60 4:4:4 HDR), the new DM-RMC-4KZ-SCALER-C provides an advanced one-box interface solution for a single display as part of a complete DM system. It functions as a DM receiver, 4K/60 video scaler, and control interface, providing a single HDMI output, an analog audio output, plus Ethernet, RS-232, IR, and relay control ports. With a compact, low-profile design it can be installed discreetly behind a display. Learn more Visit Crestron at ISE 2019, 5 8 February, in Hall-2, Stand C20 for live demonstrations of the latest additions to the DigitalMedia product family. About Crestron At Crestron we build the technology that integrates technology. Our automation and control solutions for homes and buildings let people control entire environments with the push of a button, integrating systems such as AV, lighting, shading, security, BMS, and HVAC to provide greater comfort, convenience, and security. All of our products are designed and built to work together as a complete system, enabling you to monitor, manage and control everything from one platform. Our products are backed by more than 90 fully-staffed offices that provide 24 x 7 x 365 sales, technical, and training support across the globe. In addition to its World Headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey, Crestron has sales and support offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Australia. Discover Crestron by visiting www.crestron.com. All brand names, product names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Certain trademarks, registered trademarks, and trade names may be used in this document to refer to either the entities claiming the marks and names or their products. Crestron disclaims any proprietary interest in the marks and names of others. Crestron is not responsible for errors in typography or photography. 2019 Crestron Electronics, Inc. PWRPWR