C.R.I. Pumps Enters the USA and Mexico

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - C.R.I. Pumps, a pioneer in fluid management solutions, has invested ?35 Crores (5 Million USD), setting up facilities in USA and Mexico MUMBAI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C.R.I. Group is expanding its wings globally. Speaking on this development Mr G. Soundararajan, the Group's Vice Chairman, said, that the company has been preparing for more than a decade developing products for these markets, namely USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean countries. The company has invested around 5 Million USD in setting wholly owned subsidiary in USA and Mexico. The USA facility will commence doing assembly of certain products in addition to supplying groundwater pumping systems, wastewater pumps, pressure boosting and industrial pumps. He added, "We have been catering to the USA and Mexico markets for over a decade, supplying through distributors. By setting up these facilities, we will enhance our technical and application support, reducing delivery lead times and will be able to cater new value-added segments to grow in these markets. The products launched in these markets include specialised pumps for mining applications, chemical process pumps, industrial pumps with IoT (Internet of Things) enabled health monitoring systems and encapsulated submersible motors fitted with lightning arrestor which were developed by C.R.I.'s R&D Wing for the 1st time in India. The annual turnover expected from these markets in the next three years is 10 million USD." C.R.I. has made substantial investments in researching the USA and Canada markets and gaining international certifications that meet USA sanitation, food safety and safety standards such as NSF* & CSA**. C.R.I. is the first company in the world to get NSF certificate for its water-filled rewindable submersible motors. C.R.I. Products are sold in over 120 countries. The C.R.I. Group currently has facilities (wholly owned subsidiaries) in Spain, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, China, South Africa and UAE. The group has achieved Rs.2,100 Crores in the FY2018-19. The company is aiming to cross ? 5,000 crore turnover by FY2022-23 and the export business is expected to exceed domestic growth. On the domestic front, so far C.R.I. has installed over 13 Lakh energy efficient star rated pumps through various government projects and its channel partners and so far saved over 12,000 million units of power for the nation. Recently, C.R.I.'s R&D wing has developed and launched IoT enabled encapsulated PM Motors (Permanent Magnetic motors) which is used in solar pumping applications. C.R.I. is proud to supply specialized pumps to the Navy and is developing advanced technology pumps for the defence sector.About the Company: C.R.I. ranks high among the world's fastest-growing fluid management solution providers with wide global presence. C.R.I. offers Pumps, Motors, Valves, IoT Drives & Controls, Pipes, Wires & Cables, and Solar Pumping Systems. The Group has a diversified range of 9,000 products in its portfolio and is among the few to manufacture 100 percent stainless steel pumps in the world. CRI products are sold through 20,000 outlets spread over 120 countries backed by 1,500 service centres worldwide. The company has 21 manufacturing facilities across the world and has made acquisitions in the UK and Italy. The R&D division - "Fludyn Advanced Technology Centre" is recognised by Ministry of science & technology. It has been India's top Exporter; winner of EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) award 14 times and also won National Energy Conservation (NEC) award 4 times. C.R.I. Fluid Systems products cater to diverse segments such as: Chemical & Process, Power, Water & Waste Water, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Sugar & Distilleries, Paper & Pulp, Marine & Defence, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical & Refineries, Solar, Building, HVAC, Fire Fighting, Agriculture & Residential. Fore more information, please visit https://in.crigroups.com/ PWRPWR