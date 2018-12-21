C.R.I. Pumps Wins the Prestigious National Energy Conservation (NEC) Award 2018 From the Government of India for the 4th Time

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Once again C.R.I. Pumps proves to the world that it is a leader in manufacturing energy efficient pumps by winning the National Energy Conservation Award 2018 in the Pumps category for the 4th time.Receiving this award, Mr.G.Selvaraj, Joint Managing Director, C.R.I. Group said, "We pursue excellence and the awards are a natural result of our mission to conserve energy. It is a matter of honour to receive this prestigious award for the fourth time. All through the years, C.R.I. has endeavoured to offer energy efficient pumps through innovative design and technology. This in turn greatly benefits the customer, environment, society and the world at large. C.R.I. would tirelessly continue on its mission to conserve energy, a very scarce natural resource. We take this opportunity to thank all our customers, dealers, stakeholders, dedicated employees and the authorities for their trust and support in achieving our mission."C.R.I. is proud to offer C.R.I.'s energy efficient products that are well recognized by various Government Institutions as trustworthy products for various projects across the globe to save energy. C.R.I. is the highest contributor in the country for the projects of EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Limited) to replace the old inefficient pumps with 5 Star rated smart pumps with IoT. Until now, C.R.I. has installed over 10 Lakhs Star Rated Pumps across the country resulting in a cumulative saving of more than 9,000 Million Units of power for the nation.About the Company: C.R.I. ranks high among the world's fastest growing fluid management solution providers with a global presence. C.R.I. caters to all types of Industrial and Institutional fluid application Pumps, Motors, Valves, Residential & Agriculture pump sets, IoT Drives & Controllers, Pipes, Wires & Cables, Solar Systems. The Group has a diversified product range of 6,000 products and among the few to manufacture 100 percent stainless steel pumps in the world. C.R.I products are sold through 20,000 outlets over 120 countries backed by 1,500 service centres worldwide. The company has 21 manufacturing facilities across the world and has made acquisitions in the UK and Italy. The R&D division - 'Fludyn Advanced Technology Centre' is recognised by Ministry of science & technology. It has been India's top Exporter; winner of EEPC (Engineering Export Promotion Council) Award 14 times and National Energy Conservation (NEC) Award for 4 times.C.R.I. Fluid Systems products cater to diverse segments such as: Chemical & Process, Power, Water & Waste Water, Oil & Gas, Pharma, Sugar & Distilleries, Paper & Pulp, Marine & Defence, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverage, Petrochemical & Refineries, Solar, Building, HVAC, Fire Fighting, Agriculture & ResidentialSource: C.R.I. Pumps PWRPWR