Cricket betting racket busted in Kolkata, 4 arrested

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) The Kolkata Police Thursday claimed to have busted a cricket-betting racket in the city by arresting four people and seizing over Rs 1 crore from them.Acting on a tip-off, a team of Detective Department officers conducted raids at 12 places in the city, a senior officer said.The money was seized from four places under Burrabazar Police Station and Posta Police Station area, he said, adding that four people have been arrested so far. "Raids are still being conducted at different places under Bowbazar, Jorabagan, Burrabazar and Posta Police Station areas," he said. PTI SCH HMB NSDNSD