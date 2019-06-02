Cricket betting racket busted, two held in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jun 1 (PTI) A cricket betting racket was busted and two persons were arrested from the central part of the city's Jorashanko area, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid at a building in Rabindra Sarani under Jorashanko police station limits and arrested two persons for allegedly being part of the racket late Saturday evening, they said. Two mobile phones, one television set and over Rs 1.2 lakh were recovered from the duo's possession, a senior police officer said. "In pursuant to the statement of the accused persons, we have started a search for the other gang members," he said. "A case u/s 120B/420 IPC & 3, 4, West Bengal Prize Competition & Gambling Act was being registered in Jorasanko Police Station," the officer said. PTI SCH AQS