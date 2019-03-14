(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LONDON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary fast bowler Glenn McGrath is the latest sports star to join forces with online financial trading broker ThinkMarkets to promote sport to disadvantaged young people and provide opportunities to a new generation of financial gurus. Cricket Legend Glenn McGrath Partners With FinTech Giant ThinkMarkets to Promote Female Empowerment in Sports and Finance The launch of the Think 2020 programme will see McGrath, who represented Australia in 124 Test matches and took 563 wickets, meet young people from Sydney and London to inspire them to pay attention to their physical and financial health. He will also give talks to young women starting their careers in financial services, explaining how a winning mentality and fast, strategic thinking, can lead to success. Glenn McGrath said: "Partnering with ThinkMarkets is a no-brainer for me they want to help young people and provide opportunities to those who may not otherwise have them, and I am excited to get going. "I'll be in England later this year for The Ashes and hope that the excitement prompted by a fantastic year of cricket will lead to more women getting involved in the sport. "The message I give my children is to make the most of every opportunity and never think something can't be done, just because it isn't the conventional route. If I'd listened to convention, I may never have become an international cricketer!" McGrath's partnership with ThinkMarkets is the second that the financial broker has arranged following on from their collaboration with former world champion boxer Amir Khan. Nauman Anees, Co-founder of ThinkMarkets, added: "There are so many synergies between Glenn's approach to life and how we work at ThinkMarkets. A single-minded focus, a passion for being successful and leading your team by example all come to mind, but what really excites me about working with Glenn is his passion for helping young people and giving something back after such an incredible career. "We're pushing the boundaries to make it more welcoming for women to be involved in traditional male-dominated roles like trading." As part of ThinkMarkets' sporting collaborations, they will aim to teach youngsters the importance of mental discipline and provide them with key skills to help them achieve their goals. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835251/ThinkMarkets_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835258/Glenn_McGrath.jpg PWRPWR