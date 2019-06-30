Cricket World Cup match puts India, Pak on same page: Mehbooba

(Eds: Correcting typo in heading ) Srinagar, Jun 30 (PTI) For a change both India and Pakistan are on the same page, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said Sundayas the cricket fans from the two countries rooted together for India's win against England in a cricket World Cup match."Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane (at least on cricket's pretext), for a change both countries are on the same page," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter. PTI SSB RAXRAXRAX