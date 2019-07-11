Cricketer dies after getting hit by ball during match in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) A cricketer died after being hit in the neck by a ball during a match in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Jahangir Ahmad War, a resident of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, was playing in a cricket tournament in Anantnag, he said.Although he was in full protective gear, War became unconscious after the ball hit him, officials said, adding that he was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he was declared brought dead.Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik expressed grief and shock over the unfortunate death and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family, an official spokesperson said.In a condolence message, Malik conveyed his sympathies to the family and prayed for peace to the departed soul, he said. PTI SSB IJT