scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cricketer dies after getting hit by ball during match in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) A cricketer died after being hit in the neck by a ball during a match in Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Thursday, police said.Jahangir Ahmad War, a resident of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, was playing in a cricket tournament in Anantnag, he said.Although he was in full protective gear, War became unconscious after the ball hit him, officials said, adding that he was immediately taken to a medical facility, where he was declared brought dead.Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik expressed grief and shock over the unfortunate death and announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family, an official spokesperson said.In a condolence message, Malik conveyed his sympathies to the family and prayed for peace to the departed soul, he said. PTI SSB IJT

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos