CRIF Highmark Unveils Its New Platform for Commercial Credit Information

CRIF High Mark Credit Information Services Ltd, a leading Credit Information Company in India, unveiled its new and enhanced version of Commercial Credit Information Platform. The new platform enables the institutional users with unified access to verify the borrower and check the credit information of business entity and its promoters, thus saving time and effort for the users. The new platform offers a more intuitive workflow and user-friendly interface that leverages data already available with CRIF, lessening the data inputs from the users end. This platform provides CRIFs Commercial Credit Reports with recently introduced PERFORM Commercial Credit Score V2.0 on the RBI prescribed score range (300-900). Talking about the launch, Kalpana Pandey, Managing Director, said, In line with our commitment to keep innovating, the Commercial Credit Platform has been introduced with several enhancements, based on the suggestions and inputs captured from our users. We have been focusing on the ease of use of the platform for our users and being a single stop for all the credit information requirements of the lenders. The platform intends to help users save time and be more efficient. This platform builds on the unified access for checking credit history of the business and its promoters in single go, which CRIF has been offering to users since 2014, by now additionally offering verification service also through the same click. The users can also quickly review the credit profiles of the business entity and its promoter(s) through a visual dashboard available on the portal. Nikunj Bhagat, Head of Products, shared, We constantly explore opportunities to provide information and insights to the users of our services in simple-to-understand and easy-to-use ways. This new Commercial Credit Platform is another example of that, where we have tried incorporating many hidden needs of the users with focus on enhanced user experience, not so common for B2B institutional users. The effort for the users in accessing commercial credit information has reduced by up to 4x. The response from the users has been very encouraging - over 60% of commercial credit report inquiries moved to this new platform within just a few weeks of roll-out. About the Company CRIF India is one of Indias leading provider of Credit Information, Business Information, Credit Risk Analytics, Scoring, Credit Management, and Decisions Solutions. CRIF High Mark, an RBI licensed credit bureau in India, with its extensive bureau database provides information and analytical solutions to banks, NBFCs, insurance companies, telecom service providers amongst others. CRIF India brings together best of both worlds - comprehensive data and sophisticated dedupe technology for India along with global best practices, expertise in scoring and top-rated credit management software solutions - to add the most value to our clients.