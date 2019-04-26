Crime Branch busts inter-state drug syndicate, arrests three persons

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Crime Branch have busted an inter-state drug syndicate and recovered around 25 kilograms of marijuana from them, police said Friday. Three people - Rajeev Kumar (28), Sanjay Ram (25) and Anil (22), who used run the syndicate under the garb of turmeric business were also arrested, police said. "The arrest was made following a tip off that the members of the syndicate would come in New Usmanpur area with a consignment of marijuana," said Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).Two of the accused, Sanjay Ram and Anil, were apprehended from New Usmanpur after a trap was laid for them and 25.600 kilograms of marijuana was recovered from them, he said. Investigations revealed that Rajeev Kumar was the mastermind of the syndicate. He was also traced and arrested on the same day. Kumar belongs to Sitamarhi district of Bihar. About three years back, he came to Delhi and started a turmeric business from a rented godown in New Usmanpur area. Sanjay, another accused was working as manager with him while the third accused Anil worked with him as a delivery boy, the senior officer said. About two years ago, Kumar also started supplying marijuana after collecting it from fields of his native place to various colonies in Delhi as there was a hefty margin in trade. Kumar also lured his workers Sanjay and Anil into the trade. Kumar used to send the consignment of marijuana from Bihar by train. Sanjay used to receive it in Delhi and store it in their godown where turmeric was stored in order to avoid the stench of marijuana from spreading, he added. Anil further supplied the marijuana to various retailers in Delhi on instructions given by Kumar, the police added. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS