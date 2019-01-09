Crimes in city show upward trend in 2018: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Crimes in Delhi showed an upward trend last year, but statistics indicated that heinous incidents like rape and murder declined the year before, according to Delhi Police.However, motor vehicle thefts continued to be the area of concern as there was a steep increase in the number of cases reported last year as compared to 2017. Last year, 44,158 motor vehicle theft cases were reported as against 39,084 cases in 2017. According to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, some of the important factors impacting crimes in Delhi are the high influx of migrant population, the pressures of leading a megacity life that leads to impulsive behaviour, disparities in income and proximity in location of colonies of the affluent and the under-privileged.Police said 2,36,476 Indian Penal Code cases were registered last year as against 2,23,077 in 2017, showing an increase of 6.01 per cent. Total IPC crime per lakh of population was 1,289 last year as compared to 1,244 crimes during the previous year.Police said heinous crimes last year declined by 11.72 per cent, while major heads like dacoity, attempt to murder, robbery, rapes and riots saw a decline of 36.11, 16.26, 20.15, 0.78 and riot by 54 per cent respectively as compared to the previous year. Even the incidents of snatching and burglary have come down.Owing to sustained efforts and professional investigation by districts and specialised units like the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, 91.16 per cent of heinous cases were worked out last year, as against 87 per cent the previous year. The detection in total IPC crimes also improved to 36.53 per cent from 34.6 per cent in 2017. Last year, 477 cases of murder were registered as compared to 462 cases in 2017. Out of these, 86.16 per cent cases were solved. The incidents of murder per lakh of population have shown a significant decline during the last 14 years, coming down to 2.60 last year from 3.29 in 2004.Last year, 2,307 cases of robbery were reported as compared to 2,889 cases in the corresponding period of last year. In 2018, there has been reduction in cases pertaining to molestation of women by 3.05 per cent and insult to the modesty of women by 8.37 per cent. PTI SLB KJ