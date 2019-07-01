'Criminal' arrested in Rupnagar: SSP

Rupnagar (Pb), Jul 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, wanted for his alleged involvement in several cases of murder and extortion, has been arrested, police said Monday.The police also found three pistols in the possession of Yadvinder Singh alias Yaddi, said Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of police Swapan Sharma.Yaddi, a sharp shooter, was an associate of a Maharashtra-based notorious gangster Rinda, he said, adding the accused was arrested from Gaanouli area of the district.Yaddi and his associates were actively involved in running an extortion racket in Baddi and Nalagarh industrial areas in Himachal Pradesh, he said. "They used to target liquor contractors, toll plazas officials scrap dealers, said the SSP. He had also acted as a courier to carry drugs and narcotics from Amritsar to Ambala on Rinda's directions, claimed police. PTI CHS RAXRAX