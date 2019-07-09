Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested after brief encounter in Mathura

Mathura, Jul 9 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest was nabbed Tuesday after a brief encounter with police near Radhapuram colony under the Govind Nagar Police station area here, police said.Omveer, alias Pappu Bavaria, sustained a bullet injury to his leg in the encounter, following which he was arrested, they said, adding that a motorcycle, a countrymade revolver and used cartridges were seized from his possession.He was taken to a hospital for treatment as he received a bullet wound in one leg during the exchange of fire, Superintendent of Police (City) Ashok Kumar Meena said.Omveer is the principal accused in cases of ATM loot and murder in Gonda district. PTI COR IJT