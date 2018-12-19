Criminal defamation: After HC relief, Irani says her fight will continue

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Union minister Smriti Irani Wednesday described a Delhi High Court order, which quashed the summons against her in a defamation complaint filed by Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, as a "semblance of justice" for her and asserted that her fight will continue. In a relief to Irani, the court Wednesday quashed the criminal defamation proceedings against her, initiated on a complaint by Nirupam, saying continuing the prosecution would be an abuse of process of law."6 years ago began a battle in a court of law to uphold my dignity. Today a semblance of justice all thanks to Honble High Court of Delhi. A sense of gratitude for my family and legal team for standing by me through it all. However, the fight continues (sic)," the BJP leader said in a tweet.While quashing the summons against her, the court, however, dismissed a similar plea by Nirupam, who had sought to set aside the summons issued against him in a cross-defamation complaint filed by Irani.Irani had alleged in her complaint that Nirupam had questioned her credentials to analyse poll results given her background as a television actress. PTI KR RCJ