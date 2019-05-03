Criminal defamation complaint filed against Kejriwal for defaming BJP

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A man, claiming to be a BJP member, has filed a criminal complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before a city court for allegedly defaming the saffron party leaders.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal put up the matter for hearing on May 16.The complainant has alleged that his and his party's reputation was dented by a defamatory tweet made by Kejriwal in September last year.In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, who claimed to be the convenor of legal cell of Bharatiya Janata Party Purvanchal Morcha in Delhi, told the court that the particular tweet caused him embarrassment on several occasions.The complaint has urged the court to issue summons against Kejriwal for the offences of defamation and promoting enmity between different groups, punishable under Indian Penal Code and some provisions of Information Technology Act. PTI UK RCJ