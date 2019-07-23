Criminal fleeing with looted cab held after shootout: Noida Police

Noida (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A wanted criminal fleeing with a looted car was held after an encounter with the police in Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said.Pushpendra alias Shera, wanted by the Phase 3 police station for two attempted murders in Behlolpur on July 17, suffered a bullet injury on his leg during the shootout, the officials said."This afternoon an emergency call was received by the Phase 3 police station about a Swift Dzire robbery from Sector 122. Cab driver Nanhe Singh had made the call. Soon the alert was relayed and checking carried out when the car was intercepted near Gadhi roundabout," a police spokesperson said."When gestured to stop, the car occupants opened fire at the police team and fled. He was chased down and got injured in the retaliatory firing by the police. Another person accompanying Pushpendra managed to flee the scene," the spokesperson said.Pushpendra, a native of Delhi, was sent to hospital for treatment and later arrested, he said.An illegal country-made pistol along with ammunition was recovered from him, while the looted cab, registered outside Gautam Buddh Nagar, was also retrieved, he added.Pushpendra has earlier also been involved in loots and robberies, the police said, adding further proceedings were underway. PTI KIS RCJ