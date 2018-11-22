Criminal gets 10 years in jail in case of loot and murder

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 22 (PTI) A special court here convicted a notorious criminal in a case of loot and murder and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment. Additional District Sessions Judge Arun Pathak also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, Sanoj Kumar, after holding him guilty under the gangster act. According to prosecution, Kumar and his gang members shot dead two farmers, who were returning after selling their produce, and looted cash from them near Kadikheda village here on January 26, 2010. PTI CORR AAR