Criminal wanted in murder of Hindu outfit leader arrested

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) Police Tuesday arrested a wanted criminal who had allegedly shot dead a Hindu outfit leader in October 2017, officials said. Shubham was arrested from Batala after a brief exchange of fire with police officials, they said.The accused had allegedly shot dead Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader Vipin Sharma nearly two years ago in broad daylight in Amritsar, the officials said. "Batala Police has arrested Shubham, a most wanted gangster from Amritsar. He had shot dead Vipin Sharma, President-Hindu Sangharsh Sena on 21st Oct'17. He was arrested after exchange of fire in Batala. 4 Pistols & one 12 Bore gun have been recovered," Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta tweeted. PTI SUN SNESNESNE