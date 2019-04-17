Crisil net profit falls 6.8 pc to Rs 76.6 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Crisil has reported a fall of 6.8 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.6 crore in its first quarter ended March. The company follows January-December fiscal year. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 82.2 crore in the January-March quarter of 2018. "Consolidated profit for the quarter was impacted due to foreign exchange loss of Rs 7.8 crore, compared with Rs 2.3 crore of foreign exchange gain in the corresponding quarter of 2018," the company said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated total income in the first quarter was nearly flat at Rs 422.9 crore, compared with Rs 427.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018. The board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share (of Re 1 face value) for the financial year ending December 31, 2019, it said. "Crisil ratings business saw strong growth supported by a surge in corporate bond issuances and securitisation transactions, as also by our differentiated positioning. The strong track record of the ratings business as measured by default and stability rates stand testimony to our relentless focus on analytical rigour, proactive surveillance, and high ratings quality," Ashu Suyash, managing director and chief executive officer, Crisil. PTI KPM HRS