Crisil Q4 net profit up 5 pc at Rs 96 cr

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Ratings firm Crisil has reported a 5.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 95.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 2017.

Crisil, which follows January-December fiscal year, made a net profit of Rs 90.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2016.

Consolidated income for the quarter stood at Rs 441.10 crore, up 3.3 per cent from Rs 426.90 crore in the corresponding year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

For the entire fiscal, total income was up 7.2 per cent at Rs 1,661.10 crore against Rs 1,549.70 crore. Consolidated net profit in the fiscal ended December grew by 3.4 per cent to Rs 304.40 crore from Rs 294.30 crore.

Its board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

The total dividend for the year works out to Rs 28 per share, it said.

"Growth in 2017 was led by our global businesses, and supported by buoyancy in bond ratings and infrastructure advisory services domestically. But this was partially offset by adverse currency movement and the impact of subsidy reduction in the SME ratings business," said Ashu Suyash, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Crisil. PTI KPM SBT