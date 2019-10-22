Critical stretches of three rivers to be assessed for maintaining environmental flow

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) The critical stretches of three rivers -- Ramganga, Mahanadi and Bharathapuzha -- will be assessed for maintaining the environmental flow, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Monday.This will jointly be done by India and the European Union (EU)."E-Flows is for development of storage and flow diversion schemes in order to maintain the aquatic ecosystems in a healthy state and their sustainability. It is jointly assessed for critical stretches in 3 river basins - Ramganga, Mahanadi and Bharathapuzha," the minister said in a tweet.Ramganga is in Uttarakhand, while Mahanadi and Bharathapuzha are in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, and Kerala respectively."Inaugurated the International workshop on 'Environmental Flow Assessment & implementation for India'. Also released the Guidance document on environmental flows in rivers, produced under the India-EU #WaterPartnership @EU_in_India #EUIndiaEkSaath," Shekhawat said in another tweet.Last year, the government came out with a notification to ensure that the environmental flow was maintained in the Ganga. PTI PR RC