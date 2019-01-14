Critics Choice Awards: 'Roma' rules film categories, 'Mrs Maisel' and 'The Americans' tie in TV

Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Alfonso Cuaron's semi-biographical drama "Roma" emerged the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards 2019, with four trophies including the top honour for best picture.The result tally of the CCA, which is the second ceremony of the award season, is almost a mirror image of last week's 76th Golden Globes.The Mexican filmmaker, who is a frontrunner in the Oscars race, also won in the Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Foreign Language Film categories for the black-and-white film."Roma" had scored two Globes for best picture and best director.Political satire "Vice" and Marvel masterpiece "Black Panther" came close with three victories each.Christian Bale registered twin wins in best actor and best actor in a comedy segments. The Adam McKay-directed film also took home the award for best hair and makeup."Black Panther" bagged awards in the Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design categories.It was a tie between Hollywood veteran Glenn Close for "The Wife" and feature film debutante Lady Gaga for "A Star Is Born" for the coveted best actress crown.British royal period drama "The Favourite" won Olivia Colman the trophy for best actress in a comedy. The film, also starring Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, won the Best Acting Ensemble award.By winning in the Best Supporting categories, Mahershala Ali ("Green Book") and Regina King ("If Beale Street Could Talk") again seem to have cemented their places in the run-up to the Academy Awards.Space drama by Damien Chazelle, "First Man" won best editing and best score."Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" again emerged chartbuster as best song."Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was adjudged best animated feature.In best original screenplay category, Paul Schrader won the critics over with "First Reformed", whereas Barry Jenkins took home the best adapted screenplay for "If Beale Street Could Talk".Critically-acclaimed "A Quiet Place" won best sci-fi horror movie; Tom Cruise's sixth "Mission: Impossible" film - "Fallout" was named best action feature and "Crazy Rich Asians", moneyspinner with an all-Asian cast, was named best comedy.The surprise big winner at the Globes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- headlined by an immersive performance by Rami Malek as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury -- was snubbed. The film had received mixed reviews from the critics despite becoming the highest grossing musical biopic of all time."BlacKkKlansman", "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Avengers: Infinity War" were also overlooked. The graph in the television categories was similar, barring few instances."The Americans" got a parting gift as it scored three wins, including best drama series. Matthew Rhys and Noah Emmerich won best actor in a drama series and best supporting actor in a drama series, respectively."The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" dominated the comedy segment as it won three big honours for its star Rachel Brosnahan (best actress in a comedy series), including best comedy series.Alex Borstein won best supporting actress in a comedy series for "Mrs Maisel".Bill Hader won best actor in a comedy series for "Barry" and his co-star Henry Winkler bagged best supporting actor in a comedy series. While Sandra Oh continued her winning streak as she earned best actress in a drama series for "Killing Eve", best supporting actress in a drama series went to Thandie Newton ("Westworld").With two wins each, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" and "Sharp Objects" came in second on TV.It was adjudged best limited series and Darren Criss scored his best actor in a limited series or movie made for television trophy.The best actress in a limited series or movie made for television was again a tie with Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette getting recognised for their performances in "Sharp Objects" and "Escape at Dannemora", respectively.Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal") and Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects") won in the supporting categories for performance in a limited series or movie made for television."BoJack Horseman" was named best animated series.In TV, "The Bodyguard" and "The Kominsky Method" were snubbed. PTI RDSRDS