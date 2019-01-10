Crocodile kills man in Rajasthan's Karauli

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was killed by a crocodile in Chambal River in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said Thursday. The incident took place Wednesday night when the crocodile leapt from the water and grabbed the man who was standing near the banks of the river, SHO, Mandrayal police station, Raghuveer Singh said. The mutilated body of Mukesh Mallah was found Thursday by divers, he said. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO said. A case has been registered under section 174 (investigation of unnatural deaths) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), police said. PTI AG MAZ AQSAQS