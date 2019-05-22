Crocs appoints Sumit Dhingra as new GM for India

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Global casual footwear brand Crocs Inc has announced appointment of Sumit Dhingra as the new General Manager for India, Sri Lanka and Nepal. In his new role, Dhingra, who has 15 years of experience across apparel and fashion retail, will be responsible for growth of Crocs in the region, the Colorado-based footwear company said in a statement. In his last assignment with textiles major Arvind Fashions as CEO for Arrow, Aropostale and Izod, Dhingra repositioned Arrow and launched Aropostale successfully, it said. Currently, Crocs operates in the region with over 1,500 point of sales across 150 cities via exclusive brand stores and multi brand outlets.***** Signify partners Star Sports for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Lighting major Signify (formerly known as Philips Lighting) has announced its partnership with Star Sports as the presenting sponsor of Cricket Live for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. As part of the partnership, the Cricket Live segment will be branded as Philips Hue Cricket Live and will be the exclusive branded property for the tournament. ***** Fujifilm India ropes in Dabboo Ratnani as brand ambassador Photography and imaging major Fujifilm India has roped in celebrity and fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani as its brand ambassador for its medium format GFX range of mirrorless cameras. As part of this strategic partnership, Fujifilm India will be rolling out various brand building initiatives with Dabboo Ratnani for its GFX range. PTI KRH RVKRVK