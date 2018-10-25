Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 up 8.6 pc to Rs 76.91 crore

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Thursday reported an 8.62 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 76.91 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had reported a net profit of Rs 70.80 crore in the July-September period a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,047.66 crore, up 8.76 per cent, as against Rs 963.24 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal.Total expenses rose 8.66 per cent to Rs 932.18 crore from Rs 857.87 crore earlier.Revenue from electric consumer durables segment was at Rs 712.82 crore, while lighting products contributed Rs 325.01 crore.The company's Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said: "We have grown our core ECD business strongly and continued to grow margins in-spite of commodity cost pressures."However, continuing price erosion and forex led input cost pressures have impacted margins adversely in lighting, he said."Widening the scope of operational efficiency programs has helped us manage some of these headwinds," Khosla added.Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Thursday settled at Rs 199.25 on BSE, down 1.90 per cent. PTI KRH ABM