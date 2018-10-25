Crop loans advance raised by Rs 3,000/acre: Minister

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) The Punjab government has increased the maximum credit limit of crop loans advanced to farmers by Rs 3,000 to Rs 12,000 per acre for the management of crop residue, Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Thursday. Randhawa in an official release issued here said the cooperative department's decision to increase the limit considering the ever increasing expenditure of the farmers would benefit about 7.50 lakh farmers. "Out of the Rs 3,000, farmers can use Rs 2,000 for the management of the stubble and the rest Rs 1,000 on diesel expenses," said Randhawa. Earlier, farmers were getting a maximum credit limit (MCL) of Rs 9,000 per acre for the crop loan which has now been enhanced to Rs 12,000 per acre. The minister further said that the state government was exhorting farmers not to burn the paddy stubble. The Cooperation Minister said he gave orders for increasing the MCL to the Registrar, Cooperative Societies Vikas Garg after meeting representatives of the farmers unions' and the Primary Cooperative Agricultural Societies. PTI CHS MRMR