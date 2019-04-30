CropLife India Appoints Asitava Sen as the New Chief Executive Officer

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)CropLife India is pleased to welcome Asitava Sen as the Chief Executive Officer, of the association of 18 R&D driven member companies. Mr. Sen will oversee the organizations strategy, outreach to various stakeholders and be an interface for public policy intervention. Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Rajendra Velagala, Chairman, CropLife India said, The board of directors is unanimous in its enthusiasm for having Asitava lead CropLife India. Asitava has consistently demonstrated professionalism, integrity and a commitment to doing what is best for Indian agriculture and is well respected by stakeholders across India and other countries. Asitava Sen has over 25 years of experience in India and other countries, in the areas like Public policy and social sector advisory; managing large scale multi stakeholder participatory programs; innovative Public Private Partnership initiatives and blended finance. His expertise is focused around Agribusiness and Food. Prior to CropLife India, Asitava was an independent advisor for various influential international organizations such as The World Bank, International Finance Corporation (2030 Water Resources Group), The World Economic Forum, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), to name a few. Asitava Sen opined, It is an honour to work for CropLife India and am delighted to have this opportunity. CropLife India has a well-earned reputation for fostering partnerships between member organizations, regulators and other stakeholders in bringing global best practices in science and innovation. He added, It is a privilege to represent an industry that plays a key role in achieving food security in a safe and sustainable manner, while improving farmer income. Previously Asitava was Head of Food and Agribusiness Research and Advisory (FAR) for Rabobank Group in India and a member of Rabobank Asias wholesale banking Management Team. Prior to joining Rabobank, Asitava had held various senior management positions in organizations such as APCO Worldwide; Nielsen Company and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He is a post graduate from XLRI Jamshedpur and a mechanical engineer from Jadavpur University.Asitava Sen takes over from Mr. Brij Uberoi, who has been with the organization since June 2016. About CropLife IndiaCropLife India is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and it is an association of 18 R&D driven member companies in crop protection. We jointly represent ~ 70% of the market and are responsible for 95% of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have annual global R & D spend of 6 billion USD and are firmly committed to engaging with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure Food Supply. Image: Our Members PWRPWR