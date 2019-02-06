Cross-border terror emanating from Pakistan remains core concern for India: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan remains a core concern for India, the government said Wednesday, citing that security forces have foiled 323 infiltration bids by terrorists from across the border last year.Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, said New Delhi has consistently called upon Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against India and end all support to cross-border terrorism.Until these issues are addressed, he said, "India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross-border terrorist infiltration and unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, including in support of terrorist infiltration.""As per available information, Indian security forces have interdicted attempts by 371, 419 and 323 terrorists at cross border infiltration in 2016, 2017 and 2018 respectively," he said.Responding to a question on whether the government is aware of the increasing incidents of Chinese troops crossing over to the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, he said that from time to time, on account of differences in the perception of the LAC, situations have arisen on the ground that could have been avoided if there was a common perception of the border. "Government regularly takes up any transgression along the LAC with the Chinese side through established mechanisms including border personnel meetings, flag meetings, meetings of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs, as well as through diplomatic channels," he said.To another question on whether H1B visa holder Indian professionals in America are made to work on less pay and adverse working conditions according to their work skills, Singh said Indian mission and Consulates in the US have not received complaints from Indian nationals holding H-1B visa that suggest the prevalence of adverse working conditions or insufficient pay. PTI ASK ASK ABHABH