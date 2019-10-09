Cross-industrial technologies make a splash in Informa Markets' Asia Agri-Tech Expo

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) TAIPEI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum 2019 will take place at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 from October 31 to November 2. Organised by Informa Markets of Taiwan Office, the tradeshow features plant health management, greenhouse facilities, seed and seedling, orchid flora, smart agriculture devices and software. It is estimated to attract more than 15,000 effective buyers hailing from over 25 countries."Fast growth, fast delivery, fast to market and farming in all seasons are the strengths of indoor farming. These advantages rely on cross-industrial technologies which solve all kinds of solutions from food production, harvest, transportation to marketplace," remarked Sabine Liu, General Manager of Informa Markets in Taiwan Office.Most of indoor facilities and devices are deployed in the smart agriculture pavilion in the show. One of Taiwanese exhibitors, Reachtec Aire, will showcase monitoring ventilation sensor (VS18) to help detect greenhouse carbon dioxide (CO2) in an extremely humid surrounding; whereas, Taiwan Hipoint will present Phenotron In-Vivo Image Analyzer to facilitate the identification of plant pathology thus appropriate solutions can be provided accordingly.Outstripping the manufacturing technologies, Taiwan Agriculture Technology Pavilion will also display some by-products developed by biotechnology. There will be more than 55 conference sessions launched onsite. The last call for visitor online registration and buyer subsidy program are due by 14 Oct. For more information, please visit http://www.agritechtaiwan.com or contact Ms. Sophia Lu (TEL: +886-2-2738-3898; FAX: +886-2-2738-4886; Email: aat-tw@ubm.com).About Informa MarketsAsia Agri-Tech Expo & Forum is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.About news release, please contactMs. Joy ChouFor exhibitor inquiry, please contactMs. Sophia LuFor visitor inquiry, please contactMr. Liang LinInforma Markets(UBM Asia Ltd., Taiwan Branch)TEL?+886-2-2738-3898FAX?+886-2-2738-4886Email?aat-tw@ubm.comWebsite?www.agritechtaiwan.comPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191008/2602367-1-aPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191008/2602367-1-bPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191008/2602367-1-cLogo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191008/2602367-1LOGO PWRPWR