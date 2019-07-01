Crosses, temple in revenue land came up after it was taken over from pvt party: Ker govt to HC

Kochi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Kerala government Monday informed the High Court that 'crosses' and a temple came up on a land at Panchalimedu in Idukki district of the state after it was taken over from a private party 40 years ago.A fringe Hindu outfit had recently protested against the erection of crosses on the land. The outfit had alleged that the land was encroached upon by the Catholic church. The land in Panchalimedu, a hill near Mundakayyam, isconsidered one of the 18 sacred hills related to Sabarimalaand part of the 'Poonkavanam' (sacred forest area) of LordAyyappa, the presiding deity of Sabarimala temple.The 145 acres of land was part of excess land in possession of the private party and was taken over in 1976through a government order.At that time, there were no crosses or temple on the land, the government said, adding these were erected on revenue land in Panchalimedu after it was taken over.The government also informed the court that there was no law and order problem at present in Panchalimedu over the issue.The High Court directed the government to produce thesettlement register and posted the matter for July 29 forfurther consideration.A division bench, comprising Justices C T Ravikumar and N Nagaresh, gave the order while considering a plea seeking direction to the state and Idukki collector to remove thecrosses.G Arunlal submitted that as per the revenue records, thetemple and its properties on 269 acres in Peerumedu Talukbelonged to 'Vanchipuzha Madom' (a monastery for vedicstudies). Later on, it became revenue land as part of theproceedings under the Land Reforms Act, he said.He said the temple and its properties were maintained assuch and later on when the shrine could not be looked afterproperly, the Travancore Devawom Board (TDB) took over,exercising its powers.The petitioner alleged that the Catholic church encroached into Panchalimedu, which is the property of TDB,and erected 17 crosses, made of concrete, iron and wood.A fringe Hindu outfit had recently organised a protestmarch at Panchalimedu, alleging encroachment by the Catholic church on government land.Legend has it that the Pandavas along with Draupadi(Panchali) stayed for a year in a cave in the Panchalimedu hill during their 14-year exile.There is a Goddess Bhuvaneshwari temple atop the hill.However, it is also a Christian pilgrimage centre, wherethere are around 14 concrete crosses erected en route to thehill top since 1956.The issue cropped up after Kerala-based Hindu outfit,Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP), recently erected a trident near a newly-fixed wooden cross in the hill.Following this, the district administration issued notices to both the church and the AHP to remove them.The president of the temple trust had told the media thatboth the temple and crosses have been there since timeimmemorial. PTI COR TGB APR SRY