Crossroads Emerged as the Uber Destination to Provide One-stop Auto Solution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 19, 2019 --Crossroads is one of India' s most trusted solutions for roadside emergencies with a premier network of Road Side Assistance (RSA) providers. They are now providing bidding-based repair services through a supporting mobile app which will connect vehicle owners with bids from different garage owners With over 130,000 deaths annually, India has overtaken China and now has the worst road traffic assistance rate worldwide. According to a data accessed from the transport department of Delhi government, the total number of registered vehicles at 1,05,67,712 till May 25, 2017. This means the one-stop auto solution has become the need of the hour for every vehicle owner in India.Keeping this in mind, Crossroads has introduced its own mobile app that aims to provide bidding-based repairing services. Now, the vehicle owner can simply post the issue and get bidding offers from several garage owners who are willing to provide a doorstep vehicle service for them. The app especially focuses on providing 'doorstep vehicle service' in Delhi NCR region and combined with their powerful bidding system is set to become a one-stop auto solution for every automobile owner in the capital city. Experts believe that this new app by Crossroads will go a long way in ensuring quality doorstep vehicle services at affordable costs.As evident, the company has long been a popular name when it comes to Indian roads, boasting a team of industry's most proficient & skilled staff and the best RSA partner network across the country. Crossroads is one of the few service providers in India who provides a one-stop auto solution and has brought best deals in categories like breakdown assistance, tow trucks, flatbed trucks, garage services, car servicing and many more on a single platform.Speaking at a recent press meet, the Founder of the company, Mr. Harrish Lakhera was quoted, "We understand the need for faster and efficient services in the times of emergencies which is why we have decided to put a support channel in place, in the form of our new app. Combined with our RSA network, this app will aid our customers until the help reaches them by letting them track their provider in real time. With over 15,000 assistance each month, we are happy that more and more customers are putting their trust in our services!"About CrossroadsCrossroads India Assistance Pvt. Ltd. started its operations in March, 2011 with RSA service across Delhi and later expanded the same across India. Mr. Harrish started the business with a vision to grow it into a one of the largest Roadside assistance provider brand in India. In 2015, Crossroads raised INR 7 Cr. from Sixth Sense Ventures under the leadership of Mr. Harrish Lakhera. Crossroads has emerged as a Single platform for all car needs, RSA, Service, Garage network, Insurance, auto service deals and offers, Service Auction, garage locator.