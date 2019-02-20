Crown Prince’s Visit Sees Misk Bring Entrepreneurship World Cup to India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) 100,000 startups from more than 100 countries will be eligible to compete Millions of dollars in prize money and support services for successful companies Misk also hosted a Future Forward Youth discussion during the Saudi Forum in New Delhi The Misk Global Forum and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) brought the new Entrepreneurship World Cup to India today, as part of the Saudi Forum in New Delhi. In addition to Indian startups, up to 100,000 businesses from 100 countries are expected to take part in the contest during 2019. The Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) combines a broad-reaching pitch competition, aimed at ventures ranging from idea stage to growth stage, with a virtual accelerator program to help all participants launch, strengthen and scale their enterprises. The participants will be guided through four different stages throughout 2019: 1. Accelerate I a series of virtual education and training opportunities.2. National Competitions occurring live or virtually across all participating countries. The winners will receive national prizes and advance to the next stage. 3. Accelerate II the national winners will experience a combination of advanced virtual training sessions and focused one-to-one mentorship prior to regional selections of global finalists, who will receive a free trip to compete in the Global Final.4. Global Final held at this years Misk Global Forum (in Riyadh on 12 November), where finalists will receive live training sessions, and compete on stage for millions of dollars in prize money and support services that will transform their enterprises.Organized by the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) in New Delhis Grand Hotel, the Saudi Forum is a key element of the delegation to India led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In addition to revealing details about the EWC, Misk Global Forum hosted a panel discussion: Future Forward Youth How Young Entrepreneurs Are Leading The Way. Moderated by Uday Pratap Singh, Senior News Correspondent at News X, the panels speakers were Shiv Khemka, CEO, Sun Group Pulkit Srivastava, Co-founder, Shouut Aanchal Gupta, Founder, Avam Foundation Jonathan Ortmans, President, Global Entrepreneurship Network Asma Siddiki, Interim Dean of the College and Vice-Dean of Student Affairs, Prince Mohammad bin Salman College, Saudi Arabia Misk also arranged a Saudi cultural exhibition, featuring live music, photography and a virtual reality film. ShaimaHamidaddin, Misk Global Forums Executive Manager, said: With half of Indias 1.3 billion population aged under 25, we expect the EWC will attract many strong entries from ambitious Indian entrepreneurs. In addition, we believe the Crown Princes visit will enable Misk to work closely with Indian partners as we help young people in both countries realize their full potential. Jonathan Ortmans, GENs President, said: In recent years, we have seen a strong commitment from the government in India to empower its entrepreneurs. But while government can help set the right conditions for them to succeed, nascent entrepreneurs still need access to knowledge, resources and networks to reach their full potential. The EWC will make it easier for talented and dedicated young Indians with great ideas to receive the support they need to start and scale a new venture. For more information, please visit the EWC website - www.entrepreneurshipworldcup.com. About Misk Global Forum Misk Global Forum is a flagship ongoing platform of the Misk Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic foundation established by Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discover, develop and empower Saudi youth to become active participants in the knowledge economy. Established in 2016, the Misk Global Forum brings young leaders, creators and thinkers together with established global innovators to explore, experience and experiment with ways to meet the challenge of change. It achieves this through a range of initiatives, including its annual meetings, which take place in Riyadh every November. For more information, please visit miskglobalforum.com. About the Global Entrepreneurship NetworkThe Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of projects and programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For more information, please visit genglobal.org. 