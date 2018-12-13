CRPF ADG of J&K Zone meets guv

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) The CRPF additional director general (ADG) of Jammu and Kashmir zone called on Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhawan here on Thursday. ADG V S K Kaumudi briefed Malik about the current internal security scenario in the state, an official spokesperson said. The governor lauded the role of the paramilitary force in the peaceful conduct of the recently-concluded panchayat polls in the state. PTI ABHMB