CRPF celebrates 80th Raising Day in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) The CRPF celebrated its 80th Raising day here on Saturday by organising a series of functions and paying floral tributes to the personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, an official said.The main function was held at group centre in Bantalab here, where Inspector General CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir zone, K Vijay Kumar led the officers and other ranks to pay floral tributes to the martyrs at 'Shaheed Smaarak', the spokesman of the force said.Kumar apprised the personnel about the glorious history of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and urged them to keep on working with full dedication, sincerity and commitment.On this occasion, he said a painting competition was organised between Montessori School and Kendriya Vidyalya along with a tree-plantation drive.The spokesman said the Raising Day was also celebrated at group centre, Hiranagar in Kathua district where Inspector General CRPF, Jammu sector, Abhay Vir Chauhan paid floral tributes to the martyrs.He said the Raising Day was also celebrated with full enthusiasm by other units and institutes based in Jammu region. Raised on this day in 1939 in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh as Crown Representative Police, the force has displayed courage and patriotism on several occasions in the last 80 years, the spokesperson said."In the year 1949, the force was rechristened as Central Reserve Police Force and has evolved today as a force indispensable for the Internal Security of the nation," said the spokesperson. PTI TAS RHL