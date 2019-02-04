CRPF centre attack in J-K: NIA arrests JeM terrorist for providing logistics

Srinagar/New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in connection with the attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Lethpora, according to an official statement.The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Magray, is an active OGW (over ground worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), it said. He is a key conspirator who provided logistical support such as providing shelter to the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre in Lethpora before the terrorist attack, the NIA said in the statement.In 2001 also, he was detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) by Jammu and Kashmir Police and he remained under detention for 16 months, it said.?Terrorist attack on CRPF group centre in Lethpora was carried out in the intervening night of December 30-31, 2017 by three terrorists of proscribed terrorist organisation JeM, the NIA said.During investigation by the NIA, the terrorists were identified as Fardeen Ahmad Khandey and Manzoor Baba, both resident of district Pulwama, and Abdul Shakoor, a resident of Rawalakot area of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, it said.All the three terrorists were killed in the encounter. In the attack, five CRPF personnel died and three were grievously injured. PTI AKV AKV SOMSOM