CRPF constable killed, 2 injured after college student rams car into their vehicle

(Eds: Adds CRPF to take care of victim's family) New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A CRPF constable, attached to the prime minister's security detail, was killed and his two colleagues were injured after a college student jumped a red light and crashed his luxury car into their vehicle in south Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 Friday, police said.Narender Baswal, 32, succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Trauma Centre this morning, they said. His colleagues Vinod Kumar, 36, and Babulal Yadav, 38, were discharged after treatment.Baswal joined the CRPF 15 years ago and married two years later. The couple have two children. A CRPF official the department will take care of the family.The accident took place at Archana Crossing in GK-I on Thursday night when the CRPF constables were returning to their quarters in Pushp Vihar from Lajpat Nagar after shopping.Sanidhya Garg, 19, driving a Mercedes car, jumped the red light on Siri Fort road and hit the Wagon R being driven by CRPF constable Vinod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.Vinod Kumar said Baswal got stuck in the vehicle after the accident and he called police to pull him out. "The police officials took us to hospital," he said.On Vinod Kumar's complaint, a case was registered and the accused arrested, the DCP said.Initially, the case was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). However after Baswal's death, police added section 304 A (causing death by negligence) in the FIR, a senior police officer said. Garg has been released on bail.He was returning to his home in Model Town Phase-II after visiting his grandmother in Saket when the accident happened, police said, adding his medical examination showed he was not drunk at that time. Nor were the CRPF constables, officials said.Garg did not try to flee and was arrested at the site of the accident, police said.He is pursuing an undergraduate course in London and is in India on vacation. His father is in the iron business in Noida Sector-2, they said.Baswal's father-in-law, Shri Ram, too had an accident in Manesar on his way to the Delhi hospital, a family member said. Ram, 55, was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon with a fracture in his left leg.