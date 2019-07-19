CRPF constable killed, 2 others injured after college student rams car into their vehicle

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A 32-year-old CRPF constable, attached with the prime minister's security detail, was killed and two others were injured when a college student rammed his Mercedes into their car after jumping a red light in south Delhi's Greater Kailash 1, police said Friday.Narender Baswal, succumbed to injuries at the AIIMS Trauma Center around 8.30 am on Friday, while Vinod Kumar (36) and Babulal Yadav (38) were discharged after treatment, they said.The three work as constables with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and reside at the CRPF quarters in sector-4, Pushp Vihar, the police said. The incident took place at Archana crossing in GK-I at around 11 pm on Thursday when Baswal, Kumar and Yadav were returning to their quarters from Lajpat Nagar after shopping. The Mercedes, being driven by Sanidhya Garg (19), was coming from the Siri Fort road side when it jumped a red light and hit the Wagon R, they said. The Wagon R was being driven by Vinod Kumar. It was coming from the Moolchand side and heading towards Chirag Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said."After the accident, Baswal got stuck inside the vehicle. I called police and tried to pull him out of the vehicle. The police officials came there within two-three minutes and took us to the hospital," Vinod Kumar said.The injured were shifted to the trauma centre by the PCR staff, the DCP said.On Vinod Kumar's complaint, a case was registered and the accused arrested, he added.Initially, the case was registered under the sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. However, after the death of Baswal, police added section 304 A (causing death by negligence) in the FIR, a senior police officer said. The accused has been released on bail, police said.Garg was returning home in Model Town Phase-II after visiting his grandmother in Saket, they said, adding that the MLC report showed that the accused was not drunk at the time of the accident.The accused did not try to flee after the incident and was caught on the spot, police said. Garg is pursuing an undergraduate course in commerce from London and is currently on vacation. His father is in the iron business in Noida Sector-2, the officer said.Medical examination confirmed no one was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident, officials said, adding that further investigation was underway. "The father-in-law of Baswal, Shri Ram (55), who was coming from Alwar district in Rajasthan to the hospital, also met with an accident in Manesar near Gurgaon," Pradhan Kumar (44), Ram's brother, said.Ram was admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon with a fracture in his left leg, Pradhan said. The deceased had joined the force around 15 years ago. He was married for the last 13 years and has two children. PTI NIT/AMP IJT