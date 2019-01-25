CRPF gets 2 Kirti Chakras, one Shaurya for operation in Kashmir

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Two slain CRPF jawans were decorated with the Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry medal of the country, and their commander was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for displaying dare devilry in taking on heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora in 2017. The military decorations have been bestowed on constables Pradip Kumar Panda and Rajendra Kumar Nain, who were killed while fighting the militants who stormed their camp in Awantipora, while their commander Assistant Commandant Zile Singh has been awarded the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest bravery decoration, on the eve of the Republic Day.The three displayed exemplary bravery to thwart the deadly fidayeen attack that was carried out on December 30, 2017, and went on for over 36 hours, an official citation said.Three heavily armed terrorists were killed by the CRPF personnel after the gun battle ended.Five troops of the force were also killed in this pre-dawn attack on the multi-acre camp that also serves as training centre for jawans inducted for counter-militancy operations in the Kashmir Valley. With 44 medals, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is the largest recipient of police gallantry medals this time amongst all the central police and paramilitary forces. PTI NES NES DPBDPB