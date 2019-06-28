scorecardresearch
CRPF jawan allegedly shoots self dead

Amethi (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A CRPF jawan posted in Ramganj group centre here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle, police said Friday.Santosh Kumar Yadav (47), a resident of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, was cleaning his rifle when he allegedly shot himself dead, Deputy Superintendent Police Piyush Kant Rai said.He said the reason behind this extreme step was not immediately known. PTI CORR SAB DPBDPB

