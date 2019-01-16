CRPF jawan cremated with full state honours in R'than

/R Sikar (R'than), Jan 16 (PTI) The mortal remains of slain CRPF jawan Mahesh Meena were consigned to the flames with full state honours at his native village in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday. Meena died on Monday while undergoing treatment for the past nine days after getting critically injured in an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. His body was brought to Lapuwa village in Sri Madhopur area on Wednesday. A nine-km funeral procession was taken out from Reengus to Khatu. /RHis 14-year-old son, Harshit, lit the funeral pyre. Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara and others were present during the funeral. PTI CORR AG ADHMB