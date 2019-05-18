CRPF jawan deployed at Rabri Devi's residence commits suicide

Patna, May 18 (PTI) A CRPF jawan, deployed at theresidence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi here,allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself from his service revolver, police said Saturday.Giriayappa Kirasoor (29), a constable with 122battalion of the CRPF, shot himself dead at the RJD leader'shigh-security Circular Road bungalow on Friday, DeputySuperintendent of Police (Secretariat) A K Prabhakar said.The body has been sent to the jawan's native villagein Bagalkot district of Karnataka, the SP said.The weapon, an Israeli made rifle, has been seized and investigations are on, he added.According to reports, Kirasoor had a "heated argument" over phone with his wife the previous day after which he was upset. PTI NAC SOM DPB