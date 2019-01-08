CRPF jawan dies under mysterious circumstances in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A CRPF personnel posted at the residence of a former legislator in Jammu city died due to bullet injuries under suspicious circumstances, police said Tuesday.Head constable Gaj Singh, a native of Haryana, was found lying on the ground by the security staff after gunshots were heard around midnight at the residence of former National Conference legislator Mohmmad Sayeed Akhoon in the city's Bhatindi area, officials said.The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.The body was handed over to CRPF officials after postmortem examination.As per preliminary investigation, Singh received a call from his home around 11.30 pm just before the incident happened, police said after checking his call details. They said the bullet was fired from Singh's weapon.A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, police said. PTI AB MAZ SOMSOM