CRPF jawan electrocuted to death in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live wire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Saturday. Head Constable driver K M P Nayar, a resident of Kerala, was part of a contingent posted at the Rajouri Police Lines. He accidentally touched a wire inside the residential quarters on Friday, a police official said. He said the jawan suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where he later succumbed to injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to his unit for legal formalities, the official said.