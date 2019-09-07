scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

CRPF jawan electrocuted to death in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 7 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live wire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Saturday. Head Constable driver K M P Nayar, a resident of Kerala, was part of a contingent posted at the Rajouri Police Lines. He accidentally touched a wire inside the residential quarters on Friday, a police official said. He said the jawan suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where he later succumbed to injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to his unit for legal formalities, the official said. PTI TAS ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos