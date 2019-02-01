CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack by militants

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was Friday injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The ultras lobbed a grenade on a security forces' party at Namtehaal in Budgam as they were returning to their camp, a police official said. He said one CRPF jawan sustained minor injuries in the blast. The official said the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the assailants. This is the third grenade attack on security forces in Kashmir in as many days. Ultras hurled a grenade on security forces at Sherbagh in Anantnag on Thursday, resulting in injuries to seven people, including two CRPF jawans. On Wednesday, the militants hurled a grenade at a police station in Kulgam district, injuring three civilians. PTI MIJ AQS