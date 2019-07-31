CRPF jawan killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jul 31 (PTI) A CRPF jawan was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, officials said.The blast took place around 6 am near a camp of 195th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pushpal in Bastar when one of its patrol teams was on its way back, they said.A constable-rank jawan was trapped in the blast, the officials said. PTI NES DIVDIV