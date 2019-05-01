CRPF jawan saves life of 3-year-old Kashmiri boy by donating blood

Srinagar, May 1 (PTI) A CRPF jawan helped save the life of of a 3-year-old Kashmiri boy, suffering from blood loss, as he donated his blood after being informed by the 'Madadgaar' helpline of the force working in the valley, officials said Wednesday.They said the parents of the child had approached the district magistrate of Srinagar for help and he subsequently tagged the helpline on twitter, which was immediately reciprocated.The boy from Shopian was admitted at the G B Pant Hospital here and constable Vikas Sharma of the Central Reserve Police Forces' 75th battalion donated one unit of 'O negative' blood for the child, they said."The Madadgaar helpline of the CRPF has made it a point that every instance of distress call is not only responded but is done positively," a senior official said.The CRPF, that is deployed for security and counter-terrorism duties in Jammu and Kashmir, had launched the 24x7 helpline 'Madadgaar' (14411) in June, 2017 to help any valley resident in distress.Its twitter handle is '@CRPFmadadgaar'. PTI NES SKL NES SOMSOM