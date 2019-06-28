CRPF official held for cheating man of Rs 90 lakh: Police

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A CRPF official was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 90 lakh on the pretext of giving him cryptocurrency, police said.The accused was identified as Amit Rajpoot (30), they added.Rajpoot, a boxing trainer in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was arrested from the Jharoda Kalan area, a senior police officer said.An amount of Rs 26.90 lakh was recovered from the accused, he added.According to the police, Karan Singh, a resident of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint on Sunday stating that he worked as a cash delivery boy at his cousin Baramjeet Singh's office.On Sunday, he had gone near the Akshardham metro station to deliver a bag containing Rs 90 lakh to one Sachin Sharma, the police said.According to the complainant, after giving the money to Sharma, he had to call Baramjeet, who was supposed to receive cryptocurrency in exchange, they added.Sharma, along with Rajpoot, reached the Akshardham metro station at around 2.30 pm, asked Karan to get in the car and drove towards Noida. On the way, Sharma, who was carrying a gun, asked Karan to get out of the vehicle, the police said.Karan called Baramjeet, who informed him that he had not received any online currency, following which a case was registered, the police said.Efforts were on to nab the other accused and recover the remaining amount, they added. PTI NIT RC